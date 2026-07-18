Apple Raises iPhone Prices in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, July 17 (Jiji Press)--U.S. digital giant Apple Inc. on Friday raised sales prices of its iPhone smartphone models in Japan.

As there are no changes to such prices of models sold in the United States, Apple may have taken into account the weakening of the yen. In New York late Friday, the dollar stayed above 162 yen, just shy of its 40-year highs.

The price changes were made for products sold on Apple's official website in the Asian nation. The iPhone 17 standard model with a 256-gigabyte capacity, released last September, is priced at 142,800 yen, up 10 pct. For the iPhone 17 Pro model with the minimum capacity, prices start at 194,800 yen, up 8 pct.

Prices increased by 10 pct for the iPhone 17 Pro Max model and 11 pct for the iPhone Air model.

The more affordable iPhone 17e model, released in March this year, went through an 8 pct hike, with its price tag starting at 107,800 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]