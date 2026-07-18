7 Years On, Memorial Held for KyoAni Arson Attack Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, July 18 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held on Saturday for the victims of a deadly arson attack at Kyoto Animation Co.'s No. 1 studio in the western Japan city of Kyoto seven years ago.

On July 18, 2019, the studio was set on fire, leaving 36 of those who were inside dead and 32 injured. The anime production company, known among anime fans as KyoAni, has hosted an annual private memorial ceremony at the site of the tragedy.

This year's ceremony, which began around 10:35 a.m., was attended by about 140 people, including bereaved families, President Shinichiro Hatta and company employees. Participants offered silent prayers and flowers for the victims.

"Even if your names disappear from the end credits, we will meet you again in the works through your skills, passion and dedication passed on to us," a representative of the bereaved families said.

An employee who joined the company after the incident said: "I wish I could have seen with my own eyes and felt how all of you dedicated yourselves to your work. I hope you'll watch over us as we sincerely work on creating great works."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]