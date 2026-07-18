Shizuoka, JR Tokai Sign Pact to Start Maglev Construction

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Shizuoka Prefecture and Central Japan Railway Co., known as JR Tokai, on Saturday signed an agreement needed to begin the construction of a section of the Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation train line in the central prefecture.

Following the conclusion of the natural environment preservation agreement based on a prefectural ordinance, JR Tokai plans to hold briefings for local residents and then start construction work. The completion of the Shizuoka section is expected to take more than 10 years.

"The real work begins now," Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki said at a signing ceremony at the prefectural government office. "We'll work to dispel the anxiety and concerns of prefectural residents through continuous and permanent monitoring."

JR Tokai President Shunsuke Niwa said, "We'll proceed with preparations so that the construction can begin as soon as possible."

Suzuki recently broke a nine-year deadlock by reversing the rejection of the construction of the Shizuoka section by his predecessor, who cited concerns over environmental impacts, such as a possible decrease in water levels in the Oi River in the prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]