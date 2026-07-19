20 Pct of Japan's Pledged U.S. Investments Underway, 1 Year On

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--One year since Japan reached a deal with the United States in tariff negotiations, the progress rate of Japan's investments in U.S. projects promised under the deal has reached about 20 pct in terms of value.

Japan pledged to provide investments and loans worth up to 550 billion dollars, while the United States agreed to lower its tariffs on imports from Japan.

Since the agreement was struck on July 22, 2025, six projects have been selected to receive investments and loans from Japan.

As Washington has urged Japan to fulfill the investment commitments during the current term of President Donald Trump ending in January 2029, Japan needs to implement projects steadily so as to avoid getting slapped with U.S. tariffs higher than those imposed on other countries.

While both sides hope that the deal will help strengthen supply chains for strategic materials, avoiding losses would be a big problem, given that some projects face uncertainties over profitability.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]