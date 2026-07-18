Japanese Students Visit WWII Sites on Iwoto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese students who won prizes in a government-sponsored essay contest last year marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II visited Iwoto, widely known as Iwo Jima, a major battlefield of the war, on Saturday.

Nine high school and university students, accompanied by members of their families, visited the Pacific island in Tokyo's village of Ogasawara, where civilian access is limited mainly to memorial services and similar events.

At a memorial monument for the war dead in the Tenzan area, the group gave silent prayers for the war dead. Karina Deshimaru, 17, a third-year high school student from the southwestern city of Kagoshima, offered a white bouquet and water as the representative, while the other participants each offered a white chrysanthemum.

The group also later inspected a bunker that housed Japanese troop headquarters and a site where work to recover remains of dead soldiers was underway. They also visited Mount Suribachi, where fierce fighting took place between Japanese and U.S. forces during the war.

"All we can do is pass on this experience. Even today, there are countries at war. I strongly want people around the world to learn about peace," Deshimaru said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]