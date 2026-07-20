Team Mirai Faces Challenge of How to Confront Takaichi Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--A challenge for Team Mirai is how the fledgling Japanese opposition party should confront the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

There is a view that the LDP and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, are taking advantage of Team Mirai to secure a majority vote in the House of Councillors, political watchers said. The ruling bloc lacks a majority in the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

At its first party convention since its establishment, held in Tokyo on Saturday, Team Mirai reaffirmed its stance of cooperating with both the ruling side and other opposition parties on a case-by-case basis to realize its policy pledges, with an aim to "update" the country's democracy utilizing digital technology.

In its policy platform adopted at the convention, the party showed its plan to limit the number of candidates in next spring's unified local elections, saying that it will not aim to rapidly increase its presence.

Instead, the party set a goal of building a track record of advancing policies partly through joint submissions of bills with other parties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]