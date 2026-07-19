Japanese Infielder Sasaki Chooses Miami Marlins

Newsfrom Japan

Hanamaki, Iwate Pref., July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese infielder Rintaro Sasaki, who plays for Stanford University in the United States, on Sunday announced his intention to join the U.S. Major League Baseball team Miami Marlins.

Sasaki made the announcement at a news conference in Hanamaki, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, after being selected by the Marlins in the eighth round of this year's MLB draft.

What future path the 21-year-old would take was drawing attention after he was selected by the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in the first round of last autumn's draft of Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, or NPB.

"There is no guarantee in baseball life. Perhaps my life as a player will be over next year," Sasaki told the news conference. "Considering my age, I've come to feel I want to challenge myself in the major league."

Sasaki said he contacted the SoftBank Hawks through his agent to decline their offer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]