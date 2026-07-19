China Still Fiercely Opposes Tokyo-Manila Maritime Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 19 (Jiji Press)--China has maintained its fierce opposition to an agreement between Tokyo and Manila to negotiate the demarcation of their maritime boundaries, citing concerns over waters east of Taiwan.

China has stationed official ships in the area, adding pressure on the self-ruled island that it claims is part of its territory. Taiwan, for its part, is stepping up vigilance, braced for a situation in which Chinese vessels could begin inspections of cargo ships in nearby waters.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed in late May to begin negotiations to delimit their exclusive economic zones and continental shelves.

China says that the area in question overlaps part of the Chinese EEZ. The country's coast guard, often called a second navy, dispatched patrol boats to waters east of Taiwan. The vessels have recently been replaced by other Chinese patrol boats.

By keeping its official ships stationed without a break, China maintains its intimidating attitude toward Japan and the Philippines.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]