Slew of Challenges Await after Imperial House Law Revision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--A barrage of challenges await for the Japanese government's aim to secure a sufficient number of Imperial Family members, after the enactment of a bill to revise the Imperial House Law.

The Diet, the country's parliament, on Friday passed the amendment stipulating that paternal-line male descendants from 11 former branches of the Imperial Family who are 15 or older and unmarried can be adopted back into the family and that female members of the Imperial Family are allowed to retain their status of the family after marriage.

Almost Total Strangers

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]