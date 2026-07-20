Tiny Ecosystem with Various Organisms Found in Bottle Cap off Kochi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--A tiny ecosystem with a variety of organisms has been found in the cap of a plastic bottle recovered by a research ship of a Japanese government institution off Kochi Prefecture, western Japan.

Inside the floating cap collected by the Kaimei ship of the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, or JAMSTEC, was a nest created by lugworms using mucus and pebbles, according to a recent announcement by a Japanese research team including JAMSTEC, Nagoya University, Kyoto University and Fukui Prefectural University.

The cap, with a diameter of about 3.5 centimeters, bore the name of a Philippine beverage maker.

A total of 307 individuals of various organisms, including barnacles, bryozoans and foraminifera, were found in the cap, and it is believed that they congregated to the cap after the lugworms built the nest on the coast of the Philippines and that the cap then drifted to waters off Kochi, the team said.

Isotopic ratios of oxygen and carbon in the shells of the foraminifera revealed changes in water temperatures during the travel. Also as a result of a computer simulation, the team estimated that the cap was washed away by the Kuroshio Current, which flows north off Japan in the Pacific, and spent more than 70 days reaching around Kochi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]