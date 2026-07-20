Fire Occurs at Japan GSDF's Camp Asaka; No One Injured

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--A fire broke out at Camp Asaka of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force on Monday.

Around 11:30 a.m., fire authorities received an emergency call reporting that black smoke can be seen.

According to the GSDF and fire authorities, the fire started at a garbage collection area located in the southwestern part of Camp Asaka, which straddles municipalities including Tokyo's Nerima Ward and the city of Asaka in Saitama Prefecture, north of the Japanese capital.

The fire was put out about an hour and a half later after burning a container for garbage and part of a prefabricated building nearby. No one was injured.

The GSDF and fire authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]