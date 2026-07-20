Police Officer Fires Shot after Vehicle Rams into Store in Kanagawa

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, July 20 (Jiji Press)--A police officer has fired a warning shot after a car rammed into a convenience store in the city of Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan.

Around 12:10 a.m. Monday, a worker at the store made an emergency police call reporting that a vehicle crashed into the shop and that a man is holding a kitchen knife.

A police officer who rushed to the scene found a man with a kitchen knife in a parking lot. As the man did not follow a verbal warning, the officer fired a warning shot into the air and then arrested him on suspicion of violating the firearms and swords control law.

A 15-year-old male customer in the store was hit by the vehicle and suffered slight injuries. No one was injured by the bullet.

The suspect is Kyohei Shibuya, 45, a self-proclaimed manufacturer who lives nearby, according to the Sagamihara police station of the Kanagawa prefectural police department.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]