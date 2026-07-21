Indian Brothers Make Manga Debut in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Two brothers in India have made their manga debut in Japan after being discovered by a major Japanese publisher searching for international talent.

Jivan, 22, and Yash, 18, grew up in Amravati, a city of nearly a million residents in central India, and have worked under the name masterlynx.

The pair won a prize in an international contest for manga without dialogue or text hosted by Kadokawa Corp. last year.

In May this year, their manga "Kung Fu Kung Fool" began serialization on Kadokawa's manga portal site. The action-comedy series follows the adventures of a notorious thief named Goemon and a young boy named Bao.

"We are really happy--it feels like our dream come true," the brothers said of their debut in an online interview.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]