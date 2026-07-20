Japanese, U.S., S. Korean Foreign Chiefs to Meet in Philippines

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 19 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that he will hold a trilateral meeting with the Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers in the Philippines.

He made the remark in talks with reporters in a suburb of Washington right before his departure to the Southeast Asian country, where a series of annual foreign ministers meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are slated to take place.

Rubio affirmed that a meeting will also be held among the foreign ministers from the Quad nations of Japan, the United States, Australia and India.

In addition, Rubio said he may meet separately with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Furthermore, Rubio indicated that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the United States in September as planned.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]