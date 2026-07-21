INTERVIEW: Toyota Chief Vows to Enhance Ties with Biz Partners

Newsfrom Japan

Chino, Nagano Pref., July 21 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. President Kenta Kon has vowed to advance collaboration with business partners to reinforce the leading Japanese automaker's earning power through cost reductions and other measures.

"There is still room for improvement," such as shortening the vehicle delivery time and reviewing the types of parts and components, Kon, who has inspected factories, sales outlets and parts makers since he took office in April, said in a recent interview.

In fiscal 2025, which ended in March, Toyota's consolidated sales topped 50 trillion yen for the first time. In contrast, its operating profit fell for the second straight year.

Toyota's break-even point in terms of the number of vehicles sold is "slightly high," Kon said, underlining the need to lower the figure.

"Vehicle designs that are easy for suppliers to produce and ways of placing orders are important," he said, showing Toyota's readiness to offer cooperation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]