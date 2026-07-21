Needy Families in Japan Cut Food Intake, Limit AC Use

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Many parents in financially struggling families in Japan said they would be forced to reduce the amount of food served per meal and limit their use of air conditioning during the summer vacation, according to a survey by certified nonprofit organization Kidsdoor.

Based on the survey findings, the organization is urging the government to expand assistance for needy families, including cash benefits.

The survey was conducted online in June among households supported by Kidsdoor. Valid responses were received from 1,449 households, or 42 pct of the total, of which more than 90 pct were single-parent families.

The survey asked 1,012 households with elementary or junior high school children about the impact of having no school lunches during the summer break, with multiple answers allowed. The most common response, given by 64 pct, was that the amount of food served for lunch at home would be less than the amount served in school lunches.

The second most common response, at 61 pct, was that meat or fish would be served less often.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]