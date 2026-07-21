China Holds Firing Exercises within Japan's EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday it has confirmed that the Chinese navy conducted firing exercises within Japan's exclusive economic zone on Sunday.

It was the first time that the ministry had publicly acknowledged such a drill by the Chinese military in Japan's EEZ.

The ministry also said that a Russian navy frigate was nearby, prompting the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force to engage in warning and surveillance activities.

"We recognize the move as part of efforts to strengthen military cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries, and we are closely monitoring the situation with concern," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference Tuesday

According to the ministry and other sources, the MSDF detected three Chinese vessels and one Russian vessel sailing in a northeasterly direction at a point around 330 kilometers southwest of the remote Tokyo island of Okinotorishima in the Pacific around 2 a.m. Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]