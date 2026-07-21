Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess to Visit Paraguay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will visit Paraguay on a nine-day trip from Aug. 18, according to a plan approved by the Japanese government at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

With this year marking the 90th anniversary of Japanese migration to the South American country, the couple will attend a related ceremony and meet with "nikkei" Japanese immigrants and their descendants.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess will depart from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on a Japanese government plane on Aug. 18 and arrive at the Paraguayan capital of Asuncion the following day.

On Aug. 20, they will pay a courtesy call on President Santiago Pena and attend a luncheon hosted by the Paraguayan president.

The following day, the couple will attend the commemorative ceremony, during which the Crown Prince is set to deliver a speech.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]