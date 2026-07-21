Japanese Lower House Members' Assets Average 32.78 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Assets held by the 465 members of Japan's House of Representatives who won seats in the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, in February's general election averaged 32.78 million yen, a Jiji Press tally showed Tuesday.

The figure rose by 6.09 million yen from the previous average disclosed in April 2025.

The top asset holder was Ichiro Aisawa of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, with 790.44 million yen. Real estate accounted for 702.44 million yen of his assets and financial assets stood at 88 million yen. He also reported some 2.77 million shares in two stocks.

LDP's Hirohisa Takagi ranked second with 789.09 million yen, and former Prime Minister Taro Aso of the LDP, who topped the previous list, came in third with 601.53 million yen.

In the latest list, 27 Lower House members had assets worth over 100 million yen, while 83 reported zero assets.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]