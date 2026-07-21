JIP's Fujita Tops Lower House Party Heads' Asset List

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Fumitake Fujita, co-leader of the Japan Innovation Party, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's coalition partner, had the most assets among party leaders who are members of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, data showed Tuesday.

Fujita had 14.18 million yen in assets, including 11.42 million yen in real estate and 2.76 million yen in money trusts.

Prime Minister and LDP President Sanae Takaichi came in second, with total assets of 11.43 million yen. Takaichi's assets consisted entirely of real estate in the western city of Nara. She also reported owning one vehicle.

The assets of Fujita and Takaichi were both below the average of 32.78 million yen for the 465 Lower House members who won their seats in February's general election.

Japanese Communist Party head Tomoko Tamura ranked third, with assets totaling 6.43 million yen--1.43 million yen in real estate in Komoro, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, and 5 million yen in savings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]