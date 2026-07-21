Japan Adopts Economic, Fiscal Policy Guidelines for Strong Growth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday adopted its annual economic and fiscal policy guidelines, vowing to achieve a strong economy through increased public and private investment in strategic areas.

The Basic Policy on Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform 2026 was the first such document to be compiled under the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office in October 2025.

The latest guidelines said that thoroughly boosting the country's comprehensive national power is a key mission of the Takaichi administration. Pledging to review fiscal targets and budget formulation to enable expansionary fiscal policies, the government said that it would pursue a fundamental shift toward a new approach to economic and fiscal management.

The guidelines feature a medium- to long-term economic and fiscal management plan for fiscal 2027-2040, with the government aiming to increase Japan's nominal gross domestic product to nearly 1,100 trillion yen.

Based on a new growth strategy, also adopted on Tuesday, that includes measures to boost investment, the government will promote over 370 trillion yen in cumulative public and private investment through fiscal 2040.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]