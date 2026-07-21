Mercury Tops 40 Degrees in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius in central Japan on Tuesday, marking the first "kokushobi," or cruelly hot day, this year, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The city of Tajimi, Gifu Prefecture, recorded 40.3 degrees, followed by the city of Toyota in the neighboring prefecture of Aichi with 40.1 degrees and the Hachiman district of the Gifu city of Gujo with 40.0 degrees.

The term "kokushobi" was introduced in April for days when the mercury reaches 40 degrees or higher.

As many as 278, or about 30 pct, of all observation points across Japan saw temperatures rise to 35 degrees or higher, marking a "moshobi," or extremely hot day.

These locations included the Aichi capital of Nagoya with 39.7 degrees, the eastern city of Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, with 39.6 degrees, the western city of Osaka with 37.1 degrees, Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward with 36.4 degrees, the northeastern city of Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, with 35.6 degrees, and the southwestern city of Fukuoka with 35.3 degrees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]