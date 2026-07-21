Young Japanese Lawmakers Report Little Assets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Young members of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, have little assets, according to their asset reports disclosed on Tuesday.

Of the six Lower House members in their 20s who won seats in the February election, three reported holding no assets, and two others reported assets totaling less than 200,000 yen.

The asset reports covered real estate, savings and deposits excluding current account and ordinary deposits, and other financial assets.

Nagisa Muraki, 26, reported zero in all categories. “I reported it just the way it is,” She said. “I think this shows the real situation of younger generations.”

Muraki, the youngest lawmaker in Japan, was elected for the first time on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s ticket. She previously worked at a nursing care company.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]