Victims of Stampede in Western Japan Mourned 25 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Akashi, Hyogo Pref., July 21 (Jiji Press)--Victims of a stampede that occurred at a fireworks event in the city of Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, were remembered Tuesday, the 25th anniversary of the tragedy.

Bereaved relatives, local residents and others offered prayers in front of a memorial on a pedestrian overpass where the crowd crush happened July 21, 2001, claiming the lives of 11 people, including nine children. The accident at the overpass linking West Japan Railway Co.'s Asagiri Station and the venue of the city-sponsored event left 247 others injured.

On Friday, four days before the 25th anniversary, Toshihiro Kawaguchi, a professor of Kansai University in Osaka Prefecture, adjacent to Hyogo, gave a lecture for senior officials of the Akashi municipal government, at the invitation of the city.

"The most important thing is to prevent overcrowding," Kawaguchi, an expert in crowd safety science and accident prevention, said.

Takeshi Nakagawa, the city's chief crisis management official, said, "I once again recognized that the tragedy was a man-made disaster."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]