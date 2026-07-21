China Defends Firing Drills in Japan's EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 21 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese navy's firing drills conducted within Japan's exclusive economic zone earlier this month were "fully consistent with international law and international practice," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Tuesday.

Japan's reaction to the exercises was "baseless," Lin told a news conference. The Japanese government has told China through diplomatic channels that the drills could pose a danger to ships sailing nearby.

Lin reiterated China's stance of not recognizing Japan's EEZ around the remote Tokyo island of Okinotorishima, around where the exercises took place, asserting that it is not an island but "a rock."

By smearing other countries for their "legitimate and lawful actions," Japan is "seeking excuses for accelerating remilitarization and challenging postwar international order," he said.

On July 6-13, the Chinese navy conducted joint exercises with the Russian navy off the coast of Qingdao in Shandong Province. After the exercises, some of the Chinese vessels headed to the Pacific Ocean for a joint patrol. The firing drills were conducted apparently as part of the move.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]