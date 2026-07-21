Quality Test Fraud Found in Hokkaido Shinkansen Extension Work

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--A consortium for the construction of a tunnel for the planned extension of the Hokkaido Shinkansen bullet train line was found to have engaged in fraud for concrete quality control tests, it was learned Tuesday.

The government-affiliated Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency, or JRTT, which is in charge of the extension project, said that the four-company consortium led by Tekken Corp. was confirmed to have committed the fraud three times in the construction of the Futatsumori Tunnel for the bullet train line extension from Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto Station in the city of Hokuto in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido and Sapporo Station in the Hokkaido capital of Sapporo.

The wrongdoing is “very regrettable,” the JRTT said, adding that it is investigating whether there are issues with the strength of the concrete already used for the tunnel. It is unclear whether the incident will affect the opening schedule for the extended section, JRTT also said.

According to the JRTT, consortium workers manipulated a measuring instrument during tests to gauge the amount of water in the concrete, an indicator of durability, so that the results fell within the standard value.

The fraud was discovered by a JRTT official who observed a test conducted June 12. The agency instructed the consortium to investigate the matter, and it was revealed that similar misconduct occurred in early December last year and early February this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]