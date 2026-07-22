Canada to Join Japan-Britain-Italy Fighter Development Project

Newsfrom Japan

London, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Canada will participate as an observer in a joint project among Japan, Britain and Italy to develop a next-generation fighter jet, it was agreed Tuesday.

Ottawa's participation in the Global Combat Air Program was confirmed at the day's meeting in London among Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting, who took office the same day, and Canadian National Defense Minister David McGuinty.

Canada is the first country to join GCAP since its launch. The Canadian government is apparently eyeing the possibility of joining the project as a full member and of purchasing jets from the project in the future.

The four ministers released a joint statement welcoming Canada's participation as an observer.

Observer status will provide Canada with "enhanced insight" into GCAP and "an opportunity to deepen its understanding" of the project's governance, capabilities and industrial framework, as well as the related security requirements and wider partnering opportunities, the statement said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]