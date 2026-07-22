Japan, U.S. Affirm Close Communication over Iran

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio have agreed to maintain close communication over the situation in Iran.

At a meeting with his U.S. counterpart on Tuesday night, Motegi, who is visiting the Philippines, emphasized the need to bring the situation under control as soon as possible amid renewed conflict between the United States and Iran.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz without additional costs.

The two also exchanged views on various issues concerning the Indo-Pacific region and agreed to maintain close cooperation.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]