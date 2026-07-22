Japan Opposition Parties Reject Tax Cut Proposal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties opposed the ruling bloc's proposal that the consumption tax rate on food items be reduced from 8 pct to 1 pct for two years starting next April, at a meeting of the suprapartisan National Council on Social Security on Wednesday.

The opposition parties called instead for the early implementation of a benefit program to tackle inflation.

The administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is looking to adopt the tax cut plan by early next month.

At the working-level meeting of the council, the Centrist Reform Alliance and Komeito, both opposition parties, said that the ruling bloc's proposal means a tax increase after two years and demanded that benefits be provided at an early date before next April.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, an opposition party that proposed a one-year food consumption tax reduction in last year's election, said that the situation has changed due to the conflict in the Middle East. The party called for the immediate implementation of benefits, saying that this would be more effective in the short term than tax cuts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]