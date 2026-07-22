Israeli Envoy Praises Japan's Response to 2023 Hamas Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen on Tuesday praised Japan's response to Hamas' surprise attack on his country in October 2023.

"Japan stood by Israel, said that Israel has the right to defend itself on the international law, condemned Hamas," Cohen said at a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo. "You know, we said 'friend in need is a friend indeed.'"

Cohen, who assumed the Tokyo post in 2021 and is set to leave office next month, expressed hope that Japan and Israel will enhance public- and private-sector cooperation in a wide range of fields, including artificial intelligence, as the two countries mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.

Japan "can and should play an important role in the Middle East, contributing to peace and to economy, and to cooperation and stability," Cohen said, expressing hope for Japanese cooperation in boosting pressure on Hamas and reconstructing infrastructure in Gaza.

He also said that "Israel wants peace with all its neighbors." The conflict between the United States and Iran was triggered by "a threat and a challenge to world security and stabilization" posed by Iran, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]