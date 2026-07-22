Russian Bombers Fly over Sea of Japan
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Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Russia's Defense Ministry has said that Tu-95 strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces flew over international waters in the Sea of Japan for more than 11 hours.
The ministry said Tuesday that the flight was a planned mission and that the nuclear-capable bombers were escorted by Su-35 fighter jets and others.
All flights are conducted in strict compliance with international rules, it said.
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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]