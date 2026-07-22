Hacker Group Claims to Be Behind Nichirei Cyberattack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--A hacker group calling itself "RansomHouse" has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack that disrupted the operations of Japanese frozen food maker Nichirei Corp., it was learned Wednesday.

Nobuo Miwa, president of information security service provider S&J Corp., said he had confirmed a statement posted by the group on the dark web, a highly anonymous part of the internet.

According to Miwa, the group claimed that it had stolen internal data from Nichirei.

RansomHouse is known for regularly using ransomware as its primary attack method. In ransomware attacks, perpetrators use malware to encrypt data and demand payment to restore access.

It also issued a statement claiming responsibility when office and household goods supplier Askul Corp. was hit by a cyberattack last year that took down the company's system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]