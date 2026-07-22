Japan Rejects China's Claim That Okinotorishima Is Rock

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara on Wednesday rejected China's claim that Okinotorishima, a remote island under Tokyo's jurisdiction, is a rock.

China's People's Liberation Army Navy conducted firing drills within Japan's exclusive economic zone off the island on Sunday. The Chinese government argued that Okinotorishima is a rock and therefore cannot serve as a base point for an EEZ.

Okinotorishima is "recognized as an island under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea," Kihara told a press conference. "As the island has a continental shelf and is entitled to an EEZ, China's claim is unjust," the top Japanese government spokesman added.

Kihara said that Japan has exercised effective control over Okinotorishima since the former Home Affairs Ministry issued a formal notice regarding the island in July 1931 and later set an EEZ based on it. "We believe that our rights regarding Okinotorishima and its status as an island have already been firmly established," Kihara stressed.

After the Chinese navy's drills, the Japanese government informed the Chinese side via diplomatic channels that such drills may endanger nearby vessels. Beijing rejected Japan's position as unreasonable, arguing that Okinotorishima is a rock.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]