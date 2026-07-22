Japan's Watabe Sets Guinness Record for Nordic Combined Starts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Retired Japanese Nordic combined great Akito Watabe has been certified by Guinness World Records for the most individual World Cup starts in the sport, having made 303 appearances, it was learned Wednesday.

Watabe, 38, a medalist at three consecutive Winter Olympics, announced the achievement in a social media post, along with a photo of himself holding the certificate.

"A record is not the finish line, but a new starting point. I'd like to give back to society by utilizing the experience I have gained over the past 20 years," said Watabe, who retired from active competition at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

Meanwhile, Watabe also expressed disappointment in his post at the exclusion of Nordic combined from the 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps.

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