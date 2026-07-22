Mitsubishi Electric, Sony to Form JV for AI Factory Automation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp., a unit of Sony Group Corp., on Wednesday announced plans to establish a joint venture to promote labor-saving and unmanned operations in manufacturing using artificial intelligence.

Through the new firm, the two Japanese companies will aim to address social challenges such as labor shortages by combining Mitsubishi Electric’s expertise in factory automation and Sony Semiconductor Solutions’ image sensor and edge AI technologies in hardware devices.

The joint venture, Advanced Vision Solutions Co., will be 60 pct owned by Mitsubishi Electric and the remainder by Sony Semiconductor Solutions. It is scheduled to begin operations in October.

The new company will use AI to analyze video data captured by image sensors monitoring production sites and product quality, enabling autonomous control of manufacturing facilities.

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