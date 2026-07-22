Dollar Remains at 39-Year High against Yen in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--The dollar traded at around 163 yen in Tokyo Wednesday, remaining at its highest levels in about 39 years against the Japanese currency.

Traders bought dollars as a safe-haven asset amid concerns over the escalation in the conflict in the Middle East.

The dollar was at 162.94-94 yen at 5 p.m., up from 162.60-60 yen at the same time on Tuesday.

A rise in long-term U.S. interest rates stemming from higher oil prices and expectations that Japan's trade deficit will widen also helped to push the dollar higher against the yen.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's commitment to aggressive fiscal spending, made in her economic and fiscal policy guidelines released on Tuesday, apparently increased downward pressure on the yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]