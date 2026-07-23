Data Center Construction Causing Friction with Locals in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, July 23 (Jiji Press)--While demand for data centers is surging amid spreading use of artificial intelligence technology, plans for their construction have created friction with local residents.

The residents are concerned about the negative effects the facilities may cause on their living environment, including waste heat, noise pollution and their right to sunshine.

Their pushback also reflects the lack of regulations and systems for the data centers.

Data centers for AI, which processes massive data, require large amounts of equipment and electricity.

With more facilities likely to pop up in areas outside big cities, gaining agreements with local residents will be a major task for data center operators.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]