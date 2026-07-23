Japan's FSA to Examine Credit Risk Management after Zentoshin Failure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to examine regional financial institutions' credit risk management, following the bankruptcy of Zentoshin, a credit card payment processing service provider that received large amounts of loans from them.

Zentoshin, based in Osaka, a city in western Japan, has 115.1 billion yen in debts owed to 63 financial institutions, according to Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd., a credit research firm.

While major financial institutions reduced their exposure to Zentoshin, many regional banks, shinkin banks and credit unions kept providing loans to the company. As a result, many regional financial institutions have been forced to set aside loan-loss reserves after failing to secure their claims with collateral.

Kinkisangyo Shinkumi Bank, an Osaka-based credit union that is Zentoshin's largest creditor, said the lending did not mean that it has provided large amounts of credit to a single company but that it was effectively indirect financial support for small and midsize restaurants.

But a person familiar with the situation said that many credit unions should regret the fact that they continued to provide loans without sufficient credit risk management.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]