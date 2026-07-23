Japanese Retailers Offer Various Eel Products

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Retailers in Japan are offering a wide range of eel products to attract consumers ahead of Sunday's Day of the Ox, a traditional day for eating nutritious grilled eels to fight the summer heat.

Two major supermarket chains cut prices for their mainstay grilled eel items after a bountiful fry catch last year.

Aeon Retail Co. sells large "kabayaki" grilled eels weighing 156 grams at 2,180 yen, down 500 yen from a year earlier. Starting Friday, the company will offer a choice of larger eels weighing 300 grams.

"The price cut will give a good opportunity for many people to enjoy eels," an Aeon official said.

Ito-Yokado Co. will begin on Saturday sales of "unaju" rice dishes topped with grilled eels at 1,980 yen, down 400 yen from the previous year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]