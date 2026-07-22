Japan Govt Spokesman Defends Sleepless PM Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara on Wednesday defended Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi after the leader's social media post about being unable to get enough sleep drew criticism for running counter to workstyle reform efforts.

Kihara avoided commenting directly on the post, saying, "It was a post from a personal account." But he added, "I believe the prime minister will continue to make choices and do her best in her duties."

"This is for the good of the nation and the people," he went on. "I will continue to do everything I can to support her."

Takaichi posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday night, "Getting zero to three hours of sleep a day has become my norm since I took office (last October)."

In the post about how she spent the three-day weekend through Monday, the prime minister said she was busy reading government documents and "handling thousands of emails" on Saturday and Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]