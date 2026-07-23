Japan Ruling Bloc Alarmed by Drops in Takaichi Cabinet Approval

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling bloc is increasingly alarmed by declines in the approval ratings for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet in recent media opinion polls.

The drops in support are widely viewed as being due to the controversial revision of the Imperial House Law and the ruling coalition's handling of parliamentary proceedings.

Worries are mounting especially because Takaichi's high approval has given momentum to her administration.

According to Jiji Press' public opinion survey for July, the Takaichi cabinet's approval rate fell to 49.0 pct, the lowest level since its launch last October. A poll by the Mainichi Shimbun daily put approval at 41 pct, down 10 percentage points from the previous survey, and disapproval at 44 pct.

A minister in the Takaichi cabinet attributed the dips to the revision of the Imperial House Law and "heavy-handed" management of the Diet, Japan's parliament, by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]