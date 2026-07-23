Japan, France Affirm Defense Cooperation for Deterrence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his French counterpart, Catherine Vautrin, have affirmed close cooperation to boost regional deterrence under the Japan-France Defense Roadmap signed in April.

At their meeting in Paris on Wednesday, the two ministers reaffirmed that the security of the Indo-Pacific region and that of the Euro-Atlantic region are inseparable.

The two welcomed exchanges between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the French military, as well as progress in bilateral defense cooperation, including in the space field.

Koizumi and Vautrin also discussed the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East.

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