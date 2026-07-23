Speedskating Star Miho Takagi to Receive People's Honor Award

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to grant the People's Honor Award to Miho Takagi, an Olympic medalist in speedskating, informed sources said Wednesday.

An award ceremony will be held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo as early as Tuesday, according to the sources.

Takagi, 32, participated in four Winter Olympic Games and won a total of 10 medals, the most for a Japanese female Olympian. She retired from competition in spring this year.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed government staff in May to consider offering the prestigious award to Takagi, and preparations have been made since then.

The People's Honor Award is aimed at praising those who are widely respected by the people and have made outstanding achievements that give bright hopes to society.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]