Japan, Others Reaffirm Cooperation to Support Palestine

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asian nations on Wednesday reaffirmed their policy of continuing cooperation to support Palestine.

The policy was agreed at the fifth ministerial meeting of the Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development, or CEAPAD. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi represented Japan at the meeting.

CEAPAD was launched in 2013 under Japan's initiative with the aim of realizing peace in Israel and Palestine through a two-state solution.

At the latest meeting, Motegi announced a list of support programs from CEAPAD members to visualize the track record of cooperation through the framework.

In the Middle East and the broader international community, expectations are growing for CEAPAD's approach of contributing to Palestine's state-building efforts through medium- to long-term human resources development and other means, leveraging the resources and development expertise of East Asian countries, Motegi noted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]