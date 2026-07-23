Japan's Koizumi Calls for Breaking Taboo on Nuclear Debate

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi suggested Wednesday that Japan needs to promote discussions on future national security policies, including nuclear deterrence, amid the severe security environment.

"Unless discussions are held without any taboos, no country can any longer ensure its own security on its own," Koizumi told reporters at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. "I think this is only natural."

"France is changing its nuclear policy (toward expanding its nuclear deterrent to other European countries) and is seeking to demonstrate new developments, including joint exercises with Germany," he said.

He underlined the need for countries to cooperate in response to the changing security environment.

In a webcast Friday, Koizumi expressed the view that nuclear issues are an unavoidable topic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]