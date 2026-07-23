155 Police Members Disciplined in Japan in 1st Half

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--A total of 155 police officers and other personnel were disciplined in Japan in the first half of 2026, up by one from a year earlier, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

At this rate, the number of disciplined police members for the full year would exceed last year’s 337, which was the highest annual figure in the past decade.

The agency said it will continue efforts to enforce strict discipline.

Of the January-June total, 22 were dismissed, 43 were suspended, 72 received pay cuts, and 18 were reprimanded.

The most common reason for discipline was acts related to relationships with the opposite sex, with 43 people. This was followed by traffic accidents and violations and by theft, fraud and embezzlement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]