Seven-Eleven Japan Warns Stores over Character Item Resale

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Convenience store operator Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has warned franchise owners across Japan after some popular animation and game character products were found to have been resold without authorization at some outlets, it was learned Thursday.

There were reportedly cases where owners and employees bought up or set aside such products before putting them on store shelves and resold them, people familiar with the matter said.

The warning sent to franchise stores on July 13 said that at some outlets, sales of such products before the dates and times announced in advance through promotional materials and other means, as well as stockpiling and reselling by store personnel, had been confirmed following reports on social media and complaints from customers.

The letter demanded strict compliance with policies prohibiting preferential purchases by store personnel, as well as advance reservations or holding items aside before sales begin.

Seven-Eleven Japan said that “inappropriate acts by some stores have led to a decline in customer trust and damage to the brand of the entire chain,” given that complaints have also been received by its customer consultation office.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]