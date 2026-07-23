Japan Ruling LDP Urges Govt to Press Pacific Bluefin Quota Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's fisheries panels on Thursday adopted a resolution urging the government to keep negotiating for a larger Pacific bluefin tuna catch quota.

The LDP's Fisheries Division and Research Commission on Fishery Policies adopted the resolution after international conferences on Pacific bluefin tuna resource management failed to reach an agreement on Japan's proposal to expand the catch quota because of Mexico's opposition.

Arata Takebe, chairman of the commission, handed the resolution to fisheries minister Norikazu Suzuki, saying, "We would like you to work closely with the Fisheries Agency and the Foreign Ministry and negotiate steadfastly until the very end in order to secure an agreement."

Suzuki said, "We will work with a sense of urgency to break the deadlock as soon as possible."

He said his ministry will consider dispatching a state minister and other officials to Mexico, while gathering and analyzing information on why the country reversed its position and how negotiations may unfold.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]