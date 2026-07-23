Mercury Hits 41.1 Degrees in Central Japan, Highest This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The mercury rose to as high as 41.1 degrees Celsius in Tenryu Ward in the city of Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, on Thursday, hitting the highest level in the country this year, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The reading was the sixth highest in Japan since statistics started, tying records marked in the city of Kumagaya in Saitama Prefecture, eastern Japan, and Chuo Ward in Hamamatsu. The country's all-time high of 41.8 degrees was recorded in the city of Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, on Aug. 5 last year.

Temperatures rose in eastern and western Japan on Thursday, due to the influence of a Pacific high-pressure system.

Besides Tenryu Ward, six locations in central Japan recorded "kokushobi," a term introduced in April for days when the mercury reaches 40 degrees or higher.

The city of Toyota in Aichi Prefecture and the city of Mino in Gifu Prefecture logged 40.8 degrees, the city of Kuwana in Mie Prefecture 40.7 degrees, the Gifu city of Gero 40.4 degrees, and Hamamatsu's Chuo Ward and the Gifu city of Tajimi 40.2 degrees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]