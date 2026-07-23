Japan Foreign Chief Talks with Chinese, Russian Ministers in Manila

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Thursday that he exchanged greetings with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Manila on Wednesday.

"We talked about Japan-China relations," Motegi said at a press conference in the Philippine capital, adding, "I will refrain from commenting on details as it was a diplomatic conversation."

The ministers are visiting Manila for a series of foreign ministerial meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. They spoke, without interpreters, when they encountered each other at a venue between meetings around noon Wednesday, according to Motegi.

This was the first conversation between Motegi and Wang since Japan-China relations deteriorated following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks last November concerning a possible contingency over Taiwan. They last had talks in October 2025, which were held over the phone.

Motegi told the press conference that he hopes to continue dialogue with the Chinese foreign minister.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]